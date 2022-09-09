CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,716 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $102.26 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.