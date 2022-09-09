CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $589.00 million-$601.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.72 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.14 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of CYBR traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.50. 337,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,264. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

