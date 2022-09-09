Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.2% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher stock opened at $288.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.34. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $209.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

