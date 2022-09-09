DAO Maker (DAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.86 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $175.51 million and $8.86 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00008965 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 coins and its circulating supply is 92,076,130 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

