DAPS Coin (DAPS) One Day Volume Tops $66.00

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $290,090.10 and $66.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com.

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It allows users to access a set of financial tools designed to help them manage their digital assets. At DAPS, it will be possible to either perform cryptocurrencies transactions between users through the platform payment system or/and store and monitor digital assets in the DAPS digital wallet (to be released with DAPS main net launch), with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux.The DAPS Coin (DAPS) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by the DAPS Project. Its mainnet is expected to be launched in 2019, allowing the DAPS token to become a privacy coin designed to be untraceable and the only tracking will be the total supply and block height via the Proof-Of-Audit block. The DAPS coins will serve the users as a medium to exchange value on the platform and will be supported by the DAPS wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

