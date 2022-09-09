Darwinia Network (RING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $180,462.00 worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Network has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Darwinia Network

Darwinia Network (RING) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2018. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,182,510,904 coins and its circulating supply is 844,573,314 coins. Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork. The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network. Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork.

Darwinia Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market.”

