DataHighway (DHX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158.12 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00023605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $158.12 million and $202,675.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00508530 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00798380 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015593 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020410 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.
About DataHighway
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,001 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx.
Buying and Selling DataHighway
