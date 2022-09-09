Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.
Shares of PLAY opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73.
In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
