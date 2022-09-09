DCF Advisers LLC Has $14.59 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

DCF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,500 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for about 6.4% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.16. 10,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,452. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.