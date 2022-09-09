Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 84,583 shares.The stock last traded at $61.48 and had previously closed at $60.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $479,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

See Also

