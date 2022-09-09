Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.20 billion-$103.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.20 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.79. 3,104,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,618. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $139,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

