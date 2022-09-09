Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.35. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 4,963,523 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,559,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,612 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 47.6% during the first quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,569,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

