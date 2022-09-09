DeRace (DERC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $197,832.00

DeRace (DERC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001330 BTC on exchanges. DeRace has a market cap of $19.38 million and $197,832.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeRace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace (DERC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeRace is www.derace.io.

DeRace Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeRace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeRace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.