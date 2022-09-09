Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €190.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($193.88) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €140.40 ($143.27) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

FRA HNR1 opened at €155.95 ($159.13) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($118.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €142.89 and its 200 day moving average is €145.24.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

