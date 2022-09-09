Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,198,999 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for about 2.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Devon Energy worth $339,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

