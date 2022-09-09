DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,051. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $2,755,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

