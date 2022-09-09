Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.60 Million

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $226,001.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for about $0.0926 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.68 or 1.00017792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036510 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,030,149 coins. The official website for Digital Fitness is 360wellness.io/defit. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

