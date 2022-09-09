Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 324,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 248,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.11).

Digitalbox Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

About Digitalbox

(Get Rating)

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.