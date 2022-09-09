DigitalBridge Group Inc. Acquires 43,700 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 276.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,805. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

