DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,972. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCN. Morgan Stanley downgraded DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,384 shares of company stock worth $1,002,595. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 352,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 225,560 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.