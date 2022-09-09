Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $10.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.06. 162,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,805. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $167.03 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.06. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 36.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $931,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Dillard’s by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Dillard’s by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.