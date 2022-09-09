Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 338.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 9.4% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.87 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

