Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) shares rose 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 147,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 391,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$398.36 million and a P/E ratio of -9.91. The company has a current ratio of 25.65, a quick ratio of 25.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.42.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

