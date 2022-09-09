DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Position Trimmed by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,888 shares during the period. DocGo accounts for 1.2% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in DocGo were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocGo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $9.89 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocGo Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.