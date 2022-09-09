DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 42.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in DocuSign by 174.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

