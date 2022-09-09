Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.47.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.45. 2,032,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,688. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.37. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.