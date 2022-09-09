Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.83

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.83 and last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 127421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.96 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$870.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman purchased 36,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at C$315,856.50. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,856.50. Also, Director Marc Seguin acquired 8,100 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,410,930.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Further Reading

