Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.96–$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.69 million. Domo also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. 654,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,315. The company has a market cap of $715.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. Domo has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

