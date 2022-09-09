Donut (DONUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $733.00

Donut (DONUT) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $181,363.12 and $733.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Donut has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Donut
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Donut Coin Trading
