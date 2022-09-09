DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 7.8%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.15 and last traded at $63.97. Approximately 117,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,692,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Up 9.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after buying an additional 81,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.