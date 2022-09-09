Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.67

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.67 and traded as high as $28.23. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 87,790 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.969 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

