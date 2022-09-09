Dorsey Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,491 shares during the quarter. Upwork comprises 3.5% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of Upwork worth $36,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 112.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,915 shares of company stock worth $950,620. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

