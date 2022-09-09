Dorsey Asset Management LLC Has $85.47 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 738,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,787 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 8.2% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $85,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $96.17 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $289.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

