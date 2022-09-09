Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 236.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 228.3% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $151,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.31. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $120.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

