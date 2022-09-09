e-Gulden Price Hits $0.0526 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $902,725.95 and approximately $48.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00295512 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001194 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001426 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002439 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00028484 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,365 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,208 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

