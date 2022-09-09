EasyFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,976.00 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. EasyFi has a total market cap of $461,538.50 and approximately $26,976.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,989.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00063511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005565 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00078695 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.