Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Eaton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Eaton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Insider Activity

Eaton Stock Performance

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.90. 5,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

