Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 25,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,950,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,771,475.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $23,220.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $52,431.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $25,644.00.

Brightcove Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. 94,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,610. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $287.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth $7,947,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.