EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading Down 0.9%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.