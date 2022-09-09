EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading Down 0.9%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.
