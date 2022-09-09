Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Purchases $303,600.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,691,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after buying an additional 20,618,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after buying an additional 650,715 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,162,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,349,000 after buying an additional 1,313,013 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

