Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Insider Purchases $99,830.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. 12,691,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,538. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.