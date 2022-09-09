Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.85.

Elastic stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. 3,108,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Elastic by 371.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 237,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Elastic by 345.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 16.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

