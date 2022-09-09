Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.85.
Elastic Price Performance
Elastic stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. 3,108,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Elastic by 371.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 237,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Elastic by 345.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 16.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Read More
