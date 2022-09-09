Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 2.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $22,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,081. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

