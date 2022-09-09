Ellington Financial Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Shares of NYSE:EFC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

