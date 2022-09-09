Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading 8% Higher

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.85. 16,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 625,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions
About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.