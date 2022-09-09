Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading 8% Higher

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.85. 16,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 625,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 530.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 109,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 152,961 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

