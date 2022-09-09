Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $83.67 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $103.32. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

