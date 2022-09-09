Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. 2,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 459,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Enfusion Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enfusion by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enfusion by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 150,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enfusion by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enfusion by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

