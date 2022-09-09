Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Marathon Digital makes up about 1.9% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 699,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 430,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,709,816. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 5.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

