Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires Shares of 3,200 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $285,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

YUM traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,837. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

