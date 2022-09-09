Enlightenment Research LLC Buys 10,316 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Enlightenment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 172.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 0.9% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 616.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 324,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDD. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

PDD traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 211,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,355. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

